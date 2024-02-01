Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £5,040 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,407.32).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £41,420 ($52,657.00).

On Friday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,995 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £7,764.45 ($9,870.90).

On Friday, November 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £16,350 ($20,785.66).

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.99. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 128.88 ($1.64).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

