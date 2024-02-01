AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

