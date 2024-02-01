AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

