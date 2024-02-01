W.W. Grainger (GWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $895.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $573.71 and a twelve month high of $922.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

