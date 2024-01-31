Motco Has $11.05 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

