Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $21.85 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7,591.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.30. 19,152,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,142,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.63. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

