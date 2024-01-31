Motco Sells 2,479 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.12. 6,157,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,813,125. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

