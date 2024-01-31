Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,821 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,821 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,796,187 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.33. 3,059,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $447.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

