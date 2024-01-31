Motco Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Motco boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,206,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,213,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,201,828. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

