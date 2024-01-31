Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,586 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $419.64. 18,599,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,071,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.58 and a 200 day moving average of $381.63. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

