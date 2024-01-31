Marco Investment Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 47,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.76.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

