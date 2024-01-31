Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.89. 1,269,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,404. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.