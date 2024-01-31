Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,928 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.52. 45,218,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,707,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $241.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.