Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $462.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.