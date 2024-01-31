New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 38,616 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $97,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

