Marco Investment Management LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.65. 681,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
