Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,151 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. 915,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

