Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

