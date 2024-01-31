Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $46.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.86. 1,880,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,118. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

