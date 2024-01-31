Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,717 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.87. 3,357,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

