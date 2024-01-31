Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. 1,994,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

