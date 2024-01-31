KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,308. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

