Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,293,352. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

