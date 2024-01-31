Savant Capital LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $345.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $114,654,689. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

