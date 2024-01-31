Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,373 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.20. 313,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.59 and a 200 day moving average of $325.37. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

