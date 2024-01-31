SouthState Corp Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $114,654,689. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $345.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.26 and its 200-day moving average is $263.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

