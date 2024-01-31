Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.00. The company had a trading volume of 314,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

