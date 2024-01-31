Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $698.20. 628,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,036. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $705.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $650.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

