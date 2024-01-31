New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,758 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $104,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

