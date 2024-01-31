Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.45 billion. Sysco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 892,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,005. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

