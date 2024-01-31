General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75. General Motors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS.

General Motors stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,439,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

