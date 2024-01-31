Americana Partners LLC Buys 10,359 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,125. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.