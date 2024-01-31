Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 54,634 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3,770.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $190.50. 39,474,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,458,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average of $241.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

