KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,474,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,458,195. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

