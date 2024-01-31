Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 67,590 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,883,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
