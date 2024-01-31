Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 808,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,582,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

