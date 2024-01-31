Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 386,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

