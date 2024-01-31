Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.81. The company had a trading volume of 265,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,942. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

