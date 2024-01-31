Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.77. 596,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $357.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.85.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.