Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. 945,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

