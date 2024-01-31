Motco Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 329,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $696.75. The company had a trading volume of 457,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $705.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

