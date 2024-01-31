Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 107.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

General Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643,180. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.