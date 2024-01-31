Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 164,848 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 1,875,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

