Marco Investment Management LLC Has $21.88 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69,947 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

QCOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.34. 3,484,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,681. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.