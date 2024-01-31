Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 667,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. Pentair has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

