Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $17.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.01. 248,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

