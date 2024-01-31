Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,007. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

