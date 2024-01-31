Motco Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

LIN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.82. The company had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.52 and a 200 day moving average of $391.91. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.