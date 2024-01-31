iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,583 shares. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

