Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 74,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787,479. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

