Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 14,515 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,972.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,001. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

